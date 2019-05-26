UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 20-year-old Baltimore man has been struck and killed in an overnight collision as he was walking on a highway.

Maryland State Police have identified the dead pedestrian as Jewell Reid. They say the young man was walking in the fast lane of northbound Crain Highway near midnight Saturday in Upper Marlboro when he was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.

Troopers say it is not clear if Reid was attempting to cross the highway at the time or was walking parallel with the roadway.

The northbound lanes were closed for roughly three hours while troopers and a collision reconstructionist investigated the deadly accident.

It’s the second pedestrian fatality in the last week alone on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. Both collisions occurred at night.

