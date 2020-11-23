“As COVID fatigue has set in, some individuals and business have unfortunately started to become more lax at the very worst part of the pandemic,” Hogan said before highlighting the recent arrests in the assault of two ice cream shop workers by patrons who refused to wear masks.
The expanded efforts come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the U.S. and officials plea for people to avoid travel and Thanksgiving gatherings.
Hogan also urged young people returning home from college to skip the social gatherings typical of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Maryland on Monday reported 183,797 cumulative coronavirus cases. That’s 1,658 more compared with Sunday.
