THE DISTRICT

This time, flames are brought to firehouse

The bell rings. Firefighters slide down the pole, jump into their trucks and roar out the firehouse door, on their way to fight the fire. But every now and then, on days such as Sunday, according to the D.C. fire department, the fire comes to the firefighters.

In fact, the department said it rolled right up to the firehouse door.

It was a large private trash collection truck that showed up at the red brick building with the gable roof in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, in the Brentwood neighborhood.

It was burning, the fire department said on Twitter. A “deep-seated” fire was brought by the vehicle to the firehouse. It’s “not often the fire comes to you,” the department observed. But there it was.

The firehouse is the home of engine company 26 and truck company 15. And out of the firehouse came the firefighters, in full turnout and set to work, the department said, to put out the fire that came to them.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Loud boom in Rosslyn caused by power issue

A loud boom heard in the Rosslyn area late Tuesday afternoon was the result of a blown transformer, authorities said.

Posts on social media described hearing the sound and seeing smoke coming up from grates around 4 p.m. in the area of Lynn and 19th streets.

Arlington County Fire Department spokesman Benjamin O’Bryant said it appears an underground transformer blew on Lynn Street. There were power outages in the area, but no reports of injuries, officials said.

Fire officials said they were responding to stuck elevators. Police asked that motorists avoid the area because of snarled rush-hour traffic, although roads were reopened. There was no threat to public safety, police said.

Metro said in a tweet there was no impact to service.

— Paul Duggan

and Rachel Weiner

Owner gets nearly

4 years in crab fraud

A Chesapeake Bay-area crab fraud has landed a Virginia seafood business owner in prison for nearly four years.

A federal judge sentenced James R. Casey of Poquoson, Va., to 45 months in prison and a $15,000 fine for conspiring to falsely label millions of dollars worth of foreign crabmeat.

Security footage from Casey’s business, Casey’s Seafood, shows workers stuffing crabmeat from China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam into blue-crab containers labeled “Product of USA,” the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

In a plea deal, Casey admitted to purchasing discounted foreign crabmeat, some of which was approaching or beyond its “best used by” date.

— Baltimore Sun

