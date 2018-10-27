THE DISTRICT

Truck fire at museum prompts evacuation

D.C. firefighters were called to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Saturday after a truck caught on fire near the venue.

Museum attendees and employees were briefly evacuated from the museum in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW after a grease truck picking up used oil from the restaurant in the museum caught fire, Doug Buchanan, a D.C. fire department spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

Buchanan said the evacuation was ordered as a precaution and the museum’s fire doors were activated, keeping the smoke from entering into the museum.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Bodies of Fairfax sisters found in N.Y.

Two young women whose bodies washed up on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City earlier this week were identified Saturday as sisters from Falls Church.

Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, were found Wednesday on the rocks near 68th Street in Riverside Park in Manhattan.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said. The two were clothed and bound together with duct tape, according to local news reports.

Tala Farea was reported missing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as of Aug. 24.

The report said she had gone missing from Fairfax, and “may be with her sister.”

— Rachel Weiner

MARYLAND

Rare $1,000 bill sells at Baltimore auction

A rare $1,000 bill nicknamed “the grand watermelon” for its ornate green zeros has sold at auction for $2.04 million.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the 1890 series Treasury note sold to an anonymous buyer Thursday at the Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo.

Stack’s Bowers auction house sold the item at the currency and coin show. Its director of currency, Peter Treglia, says the bill is “the one key item that every collector dreams of owning.”

Only three of 18,000 printed notes remain in private collections. One note sold in Dallas four years ago for $3.29 million.

The bill bears the face of Maj. Gen. George Gordon Meade, who commanded Union forces at Gettysburg. Treglia said it is about 50 percent larger than current bills and is still legal tender.

— Associated Press