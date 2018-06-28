GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Authorities in suburban Washington say one person was injured and part of an interstate was shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling a load of televisions.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tells The Washington Post several other vehicles were involved in a crash with the truck late Wednesday near Gaithersburg. The ramp from westbound Interstate 370 to Interstate 270 was closed.

News outlets report the crash also resulted in a diesel spill, so a hazmat crew was on scene. Another tractor-trailer was brought in to deal with the spilled cargo.

Piringer says one adult was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.