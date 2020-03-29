By early March, the county had produced and posted videos instructing residents how to respond. On March 10, Trump said, “We’re doing a great job with [the virus]. . . . Just stay calm. It will go away.”

The stark contrast illustrates the difference between the local and federal response, which has become one of the biggest obstacles for leaders in the Washington region as they try to protect residents’ health and pocketbooks.

The contradictory and often inaccurate information coming from the White House has hampered officials’ efforts to craft a clear, consistent message for the public, according to officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

In addition, the Trump administration’s delayed and haphazard performance in meeting the federal government’s responsibility to ensure supplies of needed medical equipment are available in a crisis has created life-threatening shortages, officials said.

“The federal response has been abysmal,” Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said. “There’s no overall strategy, no coordinated efforts by the feds at all.”

Said Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D): “The messaging from the federal government was confusing, infuriating.”

Alsobrooks said the shortage of vital testing kits, which the federal government was supposed to provide, was “shocking.”

Fortunately, other parts of the federal government, including Congress and the Federal Reserve Board, have generally performed better, officials said.

Virginia and Maryland officials were pleased and relieved at Congress’s passage of a $2 trillion rescue package — which Trump signed. It will help ease the pain for state and local governments caused by a spike in demand for services at the same time that tax revenue plunges as large parts of the economy shut down.

Virginia will get $3.3 billion from a stabilization fund; Maryland, which has a smaller population, will get $2.3 billion.

The District will benefit, too, but Senate Republicans shortchanged it by treating it as a territory, like Puerto Rico, instead of a state as Congress normally does with such appropriations. The decision infuriated city leaders because it means the District will get $491 million instead of a minimum of $1.25 billion granted to states.

It seems Republicans wanted to send a message of disapproval regarding an expected vote later this year by the Democratic-controlled House in favor of D.C. statehood.

John Falcicchio, chief of staff to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), said the shortfall will hurt all District residents, including Republican senators and their staffs.

“It impacts the very people who kept it out of the bill,” Falcicchio said.

The bill does treat the District as a state in divvying up the billions of dollars in other parts of the package. It provides funds for direct payments to low- and middle-income households, unemployment insurance, small businesses, hospitals, transit and other purposes.

Although the Fed hasn’t received as much attention as Congress or the White House, it got high marks from state and local leaders for unprecedented steps to pump money into the financial markets to keep them functioning even as prices swung wildly. The Fed’s intervention to support the municipal bond market means state and local governments can borrow money in the future to help address the red ink they’re sure to face because of the crisis.

“It’s a long-term help for us,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) said.

By contrast, Wilson said that early signals from the White House playing down the virus threat were harmful.

“When you had no urgency from the federal government for a while, it affected what our residents were hearing,” Wilson said. “We are a federal town, and people are going to take their cues from what they hear from the federal government.”

Also damaging has been the federal government’s failure to act earlier to recognize impending shortages of medical equipment, including testing kits, masks, gowns and ventilators, and to ramp up production of them. State and local authorities in the past have relied on the federal government to serve as the backup in times of crisis to ensure that supplies of critical equipment are adequate.

“Historically, disasters are federally supported, state-managed and locally executed,” said Ronald Gill Jr., director of emergency management for Prince George’s County. “We’re locally executing this thing. The state is managing the resources it has. But we have not received the federal support we need to manage this event.”

One of the biggest frustrations has been Trump’s delay in using the Defense Production Act to require manufacturers to increase production of equipment. After widespread appeals, Trump acted Friday to force General Motors to produce ventilators, which help keep alive patients with severe cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the reason we have a bottleneck is certainly in part due to the fact that the administration dragged its feet for so long on exercising its authorities,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said.

Virginia’s Layne said the administration should have used its authority to centralize allocation of equipment so states aren’t competing with one another to procure it. He has spent substantial time making sure that vendors offering medical equipment are legitimate and are charging a fair price.

Layne said one potential supplier was asking $8 apiece for hospital masks, whereas the price two weeks earlier was $2.50.

Democrats are not the only ones criticizing the administration. Layne is an independent and was a Republican before joining the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Wednesday that the state asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 138,000 coronavirus testing kits but did not receive them.

Hogan, Northam and Bowser also are frustrated that the Trump administration has not acted on their request in a March 15 letter to open a testing site for federal workers at the National Institutes of Health. Hogan asked Trump about the request in a conference call with other governors Thursday but did not get a response.

Gayles, the Montgomery health official, said plans should have begun earlier about how to increase the supply of equipment. At present, even with partial limiting of use of gowns and masks for higher-priority personnel, the county has about a two-week supply.

“Anytime there’s an outbreak that happens, it’s on a public health person’s radar to start thinking about how that might impact our constituency,” Gayles said. “We shouldn’t wait until we are at a crisis level to have those conversations. We need to have had those discussions weeks ago.”