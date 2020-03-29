The District

Trump approves disaster declaration

President Trump declared the District a “major disaster” area, allowing it to receive emergency federal funding to combat the spread and mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus. Trump has also approved a similar declaration for Maryland.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) formally requested the designation from the federal government, her office said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the District had seen 346 cases of the coronavirus, with five deaths.

Hannah Natanson

MARYLAND

Sites to collect donated health-care supplies

Residents who want to donate masks, goggles and cleaning supplies to health-care workers will be able to do so at four sites.

Officials are looking for the following unused items: N95 masks; protective goggles; nitrile gloves; hospital gowns; Tyvek coats and bodysuits; bleach, Lysol and other cleaning supplies; face shields; and hand sanitizer. Officials will not accept handmade or prototype versions.

Donations can be dropped off at 15930 Good Hope Road in Silver Spring; 3105 Mallard Court in Cambridge; 3291 St. John’s Lane in Ellicott City; and 10375 Retreat Way in Hagerstown. The sites will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Rebecca Tan