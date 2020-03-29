As of Sunday afternoon, the District had seen 346 cases of the coronavirus, with five deaths.
MARYLAND
Sites to collect donated health-care supplies
Residents who want to donate masks, goggles and cleaning supplies to health-care workers will be able to do so at four sites.
Officials are looking for the following unused items: N95 masks; protective goggles; nitrile gloves; hospital gowns; Tyvek coats and bodysuits; bleach, Lysol and other cleaning supplies; face shields; and hand sanitizer. Officials will not accept handmade or prototype versions.
Donations can be dropped off at 15930 Good Hope Road in Silver Spring; 3105 Mallard Court in Cambridge; 3291 St. John’s Lane in Ellicott City; and 10375 Retreat Way in Hagerstown. The sites will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekends.
