Young has served as a magistrate since 2014 and is based in Richmond.
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner had recommended both Young and U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Miller for the judgeship in March.
Young’s nomination will be subject to consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee. He will also need to be confirmed by the full Senate.
Young previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he was the Deputy Criminal Supervisor.
He also served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, a Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and an Assistant Public Defender for the Portsmouth Public Defender’s Office.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.