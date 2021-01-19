The following month, Trump is still at it. “I have people that have been studying it and they cannot believe what they’re finding,” he told NBC.

Finally, Obama relents, produces a long-form birth certificate showing that he was born in Hawaii. Trump takes credit for making him cough it up, and for relieving the fears Trump himself had exacerbated.

Well-played, as far as con jobs go.

A casino owner with an eye for the easy mark and a deck of cards shuffled for a scam, Trump’s birther trick paid off. The publicity helped him grow support for an even bolder race-tinged scheme — a presidential campaign to “make America great again.”

Now, four years later, he’s been voted out. And what he’s done during that time is nothing close to great. More Americans are sick, broke, angry and afraid.

The most severe wounds he inflicted by tweeting insults to women, Blacks, Hispanics and Muslims, fomenting racial resentments and inciting violence for personal gain, could prove difficult, if not impossible to heal.

With President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris set to be sworn in Wednesday, we can hope for a more competent response to the crises that are uppermost in everyone’s mind — the pandemic and its impact on our lives.

But neither of them, nor us, should forget how Trump trashed the nation. Or why he did it.

Two weeks ago, someone placed a gallows near the inaugural bleachers outside the U.S. Capitol. Some in the mob that Trump’s rhetoric incited called for the heads of legislators inside. Watching the attack on TV, you could see the Confederate flag being paraded through the Capitol. Trump was watching, too, on a TV at the White House down the street.

The only thing he seemed to find troubling, according to one story in The Washington Post, was that some of the clothing made the attackers look “low class.”

His attempts to pit various groups against one another have roots in American history. In 1676, wealthy White settlers were making big profits off their tobacco plantations while poor Whites, indentured servants and enslaved Blacks were suffering. Eventually, the oppressed people came together in revolt and started burning down plantations.

“Bacon’s Rebellion demonstrated that poor Whites and poor Blacks could be united in a cause,” said Margaret Washington, associate professor of history at Cornell University. The possibility of a rebellion had always been possible, she said, because, “We have evidence of them (Blacks and Whites) running away together. We have evidence of them rising against their masters together.”

“They lived together,” she added. “They slept together. So yes, there was a possibility of a lower class surge against the elites. This was a great fear of the ruling class — what would prevent the poor from uniting to fight them? This fear hastened the transition to racial slavery.”

Divide and conquer. Make enslavement for Black people hereditary. Make it last for life. Pay White people to go after the enslaved and whatever else it takes to make them feel that they are superior to Black people.

Codify the myth of supremacy into law.

Slavery ended. Civil rights legislation was enacted. But there are those that know America’s weak spot is race, and they will do all they can to pit groups against one another so that only a few at the top continue to reap the benefits.

For White people who see themselves as falling behind or losing out in a rapidly changing country, Trump was masterful in playing to their fears.

From questioning the legitimacy of the first Black president to hold office, to justifying “good people on both sides” following a deadly protest by white nationalists in Charlottesville, to disparaging a Mexican American judge and implying he couldn’t be impartial, Trump gave voice to the aggrieved. He allowed them to sit comfortably in their racism and criticize anyone who called them racists.

There have been occasions when Trump did talk about race without being insulting. At one news conference he said that a strong economy was the “greatest thing that could happen for race relations.” But things never seemed to work out that way for the most disadvantaged.

The opportunity zones that he marketed as a means of helping underserved communities ended up producing more benefits to wealthy investors, some of them his friends.

He said, “Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed.”

But he still referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as “hateful” and urged police to be tough on those protesters while refusing to take action when his supporters were attacking the U.S. Capitol.

As president, Trump was dealt a strong hand — one that could have saved lives during the pandemic, pulled the country together at a time when cooperation was our greatest asset.

But he continued with his old tricks — setting one group against another — until the bitter end.

Adios to a man who leaves the presidency with country more divided that it has been in decades.