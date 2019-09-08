BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Baltimore this week to speak at a retreat for GOP lawmakers.

According to the White House, Trump is set to deliver remarks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner on Thursday.

The visit will come after Trump’s attacks on Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore-area district earlier this summer.

Trump called Cummings’ majority-black 7th Congressional District a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” He also called Cummings “racist.”

A spokeswoman for the retreat told The Baltimore Sun there was no publicly available agenda and that the sessions will be closed to the media.

The newspaper reports several protests are expected outside the hotel where the retreat is to take place.

