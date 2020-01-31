Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump, who he credited for championing the issue.

“I would say that this issue may be closest to her heart because of the level of evil that you would never believe is even possible in a modern age,” Trump said.

Ivanka’s office organized the summit to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, which established trafficking as a federal crime. While some anti-trafficking organizations were grateful for the spotlight on the issue, others decided to boycott the event, citing the administration’s treatment of trafficking victims who are immigrants. Among them was Polaris, the organization that runs the national human trafficking hotline.

The president seemed to respond directly to those critics in his speech Friday.

“You can read what you want, you can say what you want, but nobody has done more than what we have been doing on human trafficking,” Trump said.

The event unfolded as the historic impeachment trial of the president continued in the Senate — a reality that went unacknowledged by every speaker but Trump himself.

“We had a lot of great senators who wanted to be there so desperately, but I said, just stay where you are.”

He praised Attorney General Bill Barr for going after traffickers.

“My administration is fighting these monsters, persecuting and prosecuting them, locking them away for a very, very long time,” Trump said. “We have had a tremendous track record, the best track record in a long time.”

Statistics from the Department of Justice show otherwise. Prosecutions of sex and labor traffickers, which fluctuated during the Obama years, are down from 531 in fiscal year 2016 to 343 in fiscal year 2019.

The funding proposal in Trump’s executive order would increase the budget for those investigations and prosecutions by $4 million, or an additional 5.7 percent.

The order also includes the establishment of a federal working group on housing for trafficking survivors and a website listing the government’s anti-trafficking resources.

Its most significant creation will be the trafficking-focused position on the White House Domestic Policy Council, which advocates praised as a chance to centralize efforts that have long been scattered across multiple federal agencies.

“The anti-trafficking community received a major shot in the arm this morning with President Trump’s announcement,” said Lance Lemmonds of the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking. “President Trump has committed more federal resources and more national focus on combatting the systematic buying and selling of our nation’s kids than any administration in history.”

That message was echoed by speaker after speaker at the summit, which included comments from two trafficking survivors, nine Republican politicians and ambassador to the Vatican Calista Gingrich, who emphasized the importance of faith-based anti-trafficking organizations.

Pence led attendees in a standing ovation for Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka smiled graciously, as she had each time her efforts were praised throughout the event. In her own speech, she praised her father.

“In the early days of this administration, President Trump committed to bringing the full force and weight of the U.S. government to tackling this horrific problem,” she said.