Rocky Twyman did neither.

The 71-year-old decided to turn a community gathering in a predominantly Black neighborhood in the nation’s capital into a prayer vigil for the president.

“Today, we’re going to pray for the healing of Trump, even though there are so many awful things that he has said about poor people and immigrants and Black people,” Twyman says Friday afternoon as he prepares for the event to begin in Ward 8.

Twyman, an African American man who lives in Montgomery County, counted civil rights leader John Lewis as a friend. He met Lewis and his wife, Lillian, while growing up in Atlanta, he says, and they helped him pay for his education and get a job. Earlier this year, Twyman told the Montgomery County Sentinel how the congressman encouraged him to picket at stores that banned Blacks but did not let him join in protests when arrests were likely because 13 was too young to go to jail.

After Lewis announced in December he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Twyman held a prayer vigil for him.

So the same man who prayed for John Lewis is now praying for Trump? I ask him.

“John Lewis would be doing the same thing if he were alive,” says Twyman, who has been trying to get Lewis nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. “He was a forgiving man. He would not be happy that this man has this ailment.”

This ailment. We are talking about the coronavirus at that moment, but a few seconds later, it becomes clear that it’s impossible to discuss Trump’s current contagious illness without also acknowledging the one he has already spread.

The country’s focus right now— mine, too — is correctly on hoping for a full and fast recovery. But in the past four years, Trump has coughed out enough racist and divisive statements that he has made our nation sick in a way that goes beyond a microscopic virus and his failure to take it seriously.

He has left Black and Brown people afraid not just of covid-19, which has caused those communities to bear a disproportionate number of the losses, but he has also left them fearful of their fellow Americans.

After the last debate, much of the commentary focused on how it was a hot mess of a discussion. But for many people of color I know, even those who don’t normally follow politics, what set off the steady beeping in their minds, warning them like a carbon monoxide detector that something dangerous might be in the air, was the president’s response to being asked whether he would condemn white supremacists. His now-infamous response was to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

There has been discussion since then about what the Proud Boys stand for and whether it’s more correct to describe them as a far-right group, hate group or something else. It doesn’t matter. Trump is the one who placed the group in the context of white supremacy, and even if you replace its name with another one, the phrase “stand back and stand by” remains fighting words.

Those words remain intimidating to Americans who wanted to hear their president say forcefully, and convincingly, “There is no place for groups that spew hate in this country.”

They remain disappointing to Americans who wanted him to counter the many statements he has made during his presidency that have disparaged people of color and empowered those who see them as less than.

And, no, people are not feeling this way because they want to be victims — which has become a too-common dismissal of claims of racism. They are feeling this way because they don’t want to be victims. They don’t want to have to keep defending their place in this country while people who hate them and their children for no other reason than who they are grow emboldened enough to hold public demonstrations.

The coronavirus is cruel. I have written about some of the people it has taken from us, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

But these racial tensions are also ailing the country, and that recovery is going to depend on more than just the efforts of the staff at Walter Reed hospital.

Even those praying hard for Trump’s recovery see that.

An email announcement Twyman sent about the prayer vigil also mentioned the last debate.

“The refusal of President Trump to aggressively denounce white supremacy at the Tuesday night debate has caused a big national upheaval that could easily result in a racial war before the election,” it reads. It also promises, “Prayers for racial unity in DC and US will be offered throughout the event.”

“We just had to try to do something to heal some of the wounds that have been created,” Twyman says. “It goes further than Ward 8. It goes to the nation. We need national healing. We really do.”

Before he speaks at the event, he confesses he’s not sure how the crowd is going to react to him praying for the president. Some in attendance have lost children and grandchildren to gun violence. Others, like him, have worried about their own chances of recovering from a virus that has taken a disproportionate toll on Blacks and Latinos.

Afterward, he expresses relief that no one booed and hopes it will encourage others to show compassion to the Trump family.

“We got to be able to forgive,” he says.

Forgive, and vote? I ask.

“Yes,” he says. “Forgive and vote.”