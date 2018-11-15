Susan DuBois protests outside the White House after taking part in a rally against possible restrictions to gender identity. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

President Trump’s nominee to lead the National Park Service wouldn’t say Thursday whether he would support efforts to limit where protesters can rally and charge activists for the costs of securing large demonstrations.

In his first public appearance before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, David Vela was asked only once about the proposals, which would alter the way protests are managed in and around some of the District’s most iconic landmarks.

Vela, supervisor of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, was grilled more heavily on park maintenance and a culture of discrimination and harassment that, according to internal probes, has afflicted the agency for years.

Vela said he would need to further examine the protest issue before making decisions.

The proposal to explore ways in which the Park Service might recoup costs of supporting increasingly large and frequent protests received more than 140,000 responses during a 60-day public comment period.

[Planning a rally on the Mall? Proposal would require protesters to repay costs]

Advocacy groups spent the past week priming senators on the topic and encouraging them to press Vela on his position. On Thursday, only one did.

“Yes or no, do you believe that citizens should be charged a fee for holding peaceful protests in our nation’s capital?” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) asked.

“There is a process where that is provided to cover some of those costs,” Vela said. “But, senator, if confirmed, I would like to learn more about what was proposed, the rationale, but also to assess the substantive comments that have been received through the public comment period.”

It was not the answer free-speech advocates were hoping for. They had wanted senators to make rejecting the proposal a condition of Vela’s confirmation.

“Sounds like an evasion,” said Thomas Melia, Washington director for PEN America. “This issue resonated with so many people across the country because even though it is, in some sense, an issue that is local to D.C., it’s also an issue that affects everyone because these places are iconic gathering places for people who come to Washington from all over to be heard.”

Other proposed changes, including limiting how much of the White House sidewalk protesters can stand on and how many people can gather without written permission, also have come under fire.

[Read the full National Park Service proposal]

In a letter sent last month to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, 16 senators wrote that they were “deeply concerned this rule will impede the public’s First Amendment rights to protest in and around our capitol.”

If the committee approves Vela’s nomination, he will appear before the full Senate before he can be confirmed.