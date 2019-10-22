The TSA says “it is highly likely” that new record will be set before 2019 ends.

Officials said the 26th gun caught this year was spotted Saturday. An Annapolis, Maryland, man had 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets in his carry-on bag. He said he forgot he had it.

The TSA said the unidentified man was arrested on weapons charges.

The agency said that 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry on bags across the nation last year.

