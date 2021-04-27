It was an admirable 84 on Tuesday, dry enough to permit exertion without perspiration, and perhaps making many look far forward to June 13 when 84 becomes our average high.
For Tuesday, however, that 84 was 14 degrees above normal.
Uneasy, as they say, is the head that wears the crown, and it might be folly to guess how long Tuesday may cling to its narrowly won temperature title.
But besides prematurely warm air and the associated sense of well-being, something else in our surroundings made Tuesday memorable and perhaps unique.
On Tuesday morning, the bright supermoon again appeared above us. Only hours after becoming completely full the April moon was also at a point on its monthly orbit that brought it particularly close to us.
With its full face reflecting the light of the sun onto us from a relatively close range, the brilliance of the moon Tuesday morning seemed a silvery marvel.
In the hours before sunrise, the moon, emerging at sudden moments from a sea of clouds, seemed to transform the sky and suggest new worlds of wonder.