But Tuesday came close to matching that. Our high on Tuesday was 96, hot enough to challenge the most thermally sensitive among us to discern the difference. Both were above the 95 degrees that had been the year’s hottest.
Of course, many recognize that a certain naive simplicity enters into the comparison of two days based on temperature alone. Those schooled in deploring Washington’s summers know how much humidity counts.
And how much that is can be read in the heat index, a combination of heat and humidity that suggests what the day feels like.
On Tuesday, the highest heat index posted was 96 degrees. But on Monday, it got to 99.
That suggested that Monday, although it had only a single-degree edge in actual temperature, probably struck many of us as a truly sticky day. Tuesday seemed a little more tolerable, with skies that — if only in our imaginations — did not seem to be brimming with moisture.
And indeed, lots of blue sky stretched benignly overhead, hosting the sort of white clouds that serve more as scenery than the harbinger of showers.