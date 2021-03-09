Just because Tuesday fell eight degrees short of the amazing 80 recorded 57 years ago seemed no reason not to find pleasure in what was bestowed upon us.

After all, it was the 70s, a temperate thermal realm with a broad appeal that may slice across the fault lines of physiology and feeling. And it was not as if the 70s had become old hat.

In fact, Tuesday was by far our warmest day of 2021. Until Tuesday the warmest had, perhaps improbably, been Jan. 2, when it was 58.

Research revealed that the last time it was warmer here was Nov. 10, when it was 76.

But 70 degrees in March may be more satisfying than in November. In November, it may remind us that it will be a long time before it comes again. In March, the message is that more will soon be along.

On April 25 our average high reaches 70. Not long afterward, on May 2, the average equals Tuesday’s 72.

In a sense, Tuesday also warned against complacency. On Monday, the high was 55. On Tuesday, 17 degrees higher. Apparently today does not always follow the pattern of yesterday.

Another of Tuesday’s measurements also spelled out warmth.