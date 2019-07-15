Nature, technology and in some cases memory are expected to join in Washington in providing reminders that the Apollo 11 mission to the moon was launched exactly 50 years ago Tuesday.

Technology is to project a full-size image of the Saturn V moon rocket on the Washington Monument after dark. Nature, although beyond our control, is also predicted to perform a commemorative role, by providing a full moon in Tuesday’s night sky.

A full moon would seem an embellishment, apparently not required for the launch. In 1969 when the giant Saturn rocket lifted off on July 16, the moon was far closer to being new than to being full.

According to the Time and Date website, the moon was not full in July 1969 until 10:45 p.m. on the 28th, well after the astronauts had trod the lunar surface.

This year the moon has appeared full in our night skies. Peak fullness arrives at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, about three hours before moonrise.

Without the possible screening effect of clouds, Washingtonians should be able to see it big and bright after it rises Tuesday night.

Calculated to be within 1 percent of its maximum fullness Tuesday night, it may be a memorable reminder of the celebrated events of 50 years ago.

Plans call for the image of the Saturn to be projected on the monument from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

