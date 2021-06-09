As two officers responded to the call, a black Dodge Charger with three people inside sped out of a garage and hit an officer, flipping them up over the hood of the car, the spokesman said. The other officer fired into the car as it drove off, according to police.
Officers chased the suspects. The three occupants of the Charger got out and fled on foot before two were captured. During the arrests, one suspect was hit with a stun gun and the other suffered what was called a medical emergency, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, said Anthony Schartner with Prince George’s County police.
The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was discharged, Schartner said.