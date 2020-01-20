A video posted on social media showed a group of people assaulting the officer as he tried to make an arrest.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the incident began when a sergeant was conducting a business check just before midnight. A person in that business became argumentative and spat in the officer’s face.
The video shows that, as the officer tried to arrest the person, several others began kicking the officer.
