Police found Butler suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE on Nov. 21, according to a police report and officials.

Medics took Butler to a hospital, where he died.

AD

The task force also arrested 49-year-old John Fenner of Northeast, who was wanted for a charge of first-degree murder while armed (premeditated) in the death of a Southeast man on May 18, police said.

AD

Officers responding to the 100 block of T Street NE located Jonathan Hernandez, 25, face down and unconscious behind McKinley Technology High School, a police report said.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

A second man was wounded in the shoulder but survived the attack, police said. Police found at least four vehicles that were damaged by gunfire, the police report said.

Authorities released no details about the charges in either arrest warrant.

AD

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Teacher charged with assault and battery

A teacher at a middle school in Woodbridge is accused of grabbing an 11-year-old girl by the ankles and holding her upside down in a classroom, according to police.

Prince William County police said Wednesday that the incident happened “sometime on Nov. 1 or Nov. 4” at Rippon Middle School, according to a statement. Police officials said the victim did not immediately report the incident and that authorities started an investigation on Nov. 19.

AD

Authorities said the teacher, identified as Tenkoran Agyeman, 40, of Alexandria, “grabbed the victim . . . by the ankles and held her upside down.” The victim’s head struck a nearby desk in the incident, police said.

AD

In a statement, police said, “no injuries were immediately reported by the victim.”

Police said they arrested Agyeman on Tuesday and charged him with assault and battery. He was being held on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to police.

The school’s principal, Scott R. Bergquist, sent a letter to parents Wednesday telling of Agyeman’s arrest for “allegedly assaulting a student during class.” Agyeman has been placed on leave, according to the school.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man dies after being struck by vehicle

A 60-year-old pedestrian died two days after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in the Tysons area, police said.

AD

The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday as the man — later identified as Abraham Feldman of Washington — walked on Old Courthouse Road at the intersection of Lord Fairfax Road, according to Fairfax County police.

AD

He was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe as it went eastbound on Old Courthouse Road. Police said Feldman was “in the vicinity of the crosswalk.” He was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday, according to officials.

An initial investigation found that “alcohol does not appear to be factor for the driver or the pedestrian,” police said in a statement.

Officials said detectives have not determined whether speed was a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

AD