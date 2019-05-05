Police divers have recovered the bodies of two men killed Saturday in a helicopter crash in the Chesapeake Bay, an official said Sunday as workers tried to recover the wreckage as weather permitted.

Workers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Anne Arundel fire and police used side scan sonar to pinpoint the location of the helicopter, at 6 p.m., about half a mile off the coast of Bloody Point, on the southernmost tip of Kent Island, said Capt. Brian Albert, spokesman for the Department of Natural Resources police.

Divers from the state police and Department of Natural Resources then recovered the bodies at about 8 p.m. Saturday from the cockpit of the helicopter, which was about 55 feet underwater, Albert said.

He identified the men killed as the pilot, Charles Knight, 38, of Mount Airy, Md., and Matt Clarke, 36, of Pasadena, Md.

[Two men missing after helicopter crash in the Chesapeake Bay]

“We were delayed in releasing the information because we couldn’t make contact with one victim’s wife until after midnight,” Albert told The Post. “We’ve made positive identification on both. They both had identification on them.”

He said the Department of Natural Resources, which is leading the work on the scene, would help recover the wreckage, then the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration would probably take over to investigate the cause of the crash.

Shortly after noon, authorities received reports of the crash, which was witnessed by the brother of one of the men onboard who had been boating in the area, Coast Guard spokeswoman Corinne Zilnicki said Saturday.

“He saw it happen,” and alerted officials, she said.

The helicopter was a Cabri G2 — a sporty, two-seat, French-made aircraft.

Read more:

