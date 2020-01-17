The police report indicated the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people, one of whom fired shots in the direction of a home, striking the boys. Police said a door, window, ceiling and walls were also damaged.

A pit bull was also injured in the shooting. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Man fatally stabbed by masked attackers

A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed by masked attackers inside a Greenbelt residence, police said.

Billy Owens Smith of Greenbelt died of his wounds at a hospital after Greenbelt police were called to the scene of a fight in the 7900 block of Mandan Road shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, police said.

Officers found Smith suffering from stab wounds after they received a second call, police said. He was taken to the University of Maryland’s Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three attackers forced their way into the residence and stabbed the victim during a confrontation, police said. All three men were described as Hispanic. They wore black clothing and masks, investigators said.

— Justin Jouvenal

Courthouse to be named after Cummings

The city of Baltimore will formally name a courthouse after the late U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings in the first half of 2020.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Friday unveiled the renderings of the bronze plaques that will be affixed to the building’s exterior. One includes an image and biography of the congressman, and the other reads “Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.”

The powerful Democratic congressman and civil rights champion died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. He had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore, since 1996.