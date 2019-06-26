MARYLAND

Two-car crash sends one into firehouse

Firehouses and rescue squad headquarters represent bastions of safety, but an incident in Montgomery County on Tuesday showed that even they are not immune from the perils of the area’s roads and traffic.

Two cars collided at Georgia and Arcola avenues in Wheaton about 6:30 a.m., and one went out of control, proceeded through a yard and finally struck the headquarters of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad, the county fire department said.

No serious injuries were reported, and damage to the building appeared to be confined to “a few cracked bricks,” said Battalion Chief Kelvin Thomas.

— Martin Weil

Report: Workers paid after moving from area

An investigation by Baltimore’s inspector general showed that two senior employees with the city’s Housing Department were paid a total of nearly $15,000 plus benefits while working “remotely” as full-time staffers outside Maryland, in one case logging just two hours a week.

The report found that one employee moved to Europe to study while continuing to work for the department full time on a $90,000 annual salary. The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the employee took seven weeks of paid sick days but never claimed any illnesses. The report accused the staffer of logging two to four hours a week over five months.

Another staffer was allowed to make similar arrangements over three months upon moving to the West Coast.

Housing Department spokeswoman Tammy Hawley blamed the situation on “some misunderstandings and some errors.” The housing commissioner says the employees reimbursed the department.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Couple charged in death of 2-month-old

A couple has been charged in the death of a two-month-old baby of a suspected heroin and cocaine overdose.

A grand jury in Danville indicted Eugene Chandler Jr., 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, on Tuesday on charges of felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child, news outlets reported.

Danville police said officers responded to a call for help in November 2018 and found Chandler holding the unresponsive infant. Officers tried to administer CPR but the baby girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy found she died of acute heroin and cocaine intoxication while sleeping alongside the couple. Investigators say they found evidence of drug use at the home.

Chandler and Brumfield are being held in jail without bond.

— Associated Press