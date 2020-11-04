On Oct. 26, detectives arrested Winchester and Simmons in separate locations in Baltimore city, police said.
Charging documents said the guard, Tray Jackson, was shot multiple times on Oct. 15 and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said Jackson, who remains hospitalized in stable condition, was protecting the election ballot box outside of the Achievement Academy High School.
Charging documents provided no motive or indication that the crime was connected in any way to Jackson’s election duties while working as a guard.
It’s unclear whether Winchester or Simmons had an attorney who would comment on their behalf.
