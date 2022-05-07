Two days of almost hourly rain prove the year’s wettest 1-2 punch

Placeholder while article actions load

The first week of May ended with both a bang and a splash: with two days of rain that transformed Washington into a metropolis of moisture, a principality of precipitation. By 5 p.m. Saturday, a total of 2.21 inches of rain fell in 41 hours, as drops and droplets fell hour after hour, with intensities sometimes light, sometimes heavy and sometimes only barely discernible. At times we seemed to witness only a slow descent of mist from dark gray skies.

But the combination of Friday’s inch and Saturday’s 1.21 inches brought a watery two-day total that exceeded any two consecutive days so far this year.

Those figures sufficed to admit Friday and Saturday to the rain record book with a symbolic bang.

But around midnight Friday night, as Saturday was about to begin, some in D.C. heard a startling sonic bang; a sudden clap of explosive thunder. It boomed as if a refrigerator had toppled onto the kitchen floor.

In the darkness of a cloud-cloaked night, it seemed to signal the onset of some of the heaviest rain of the two days.

Almost 0.9 inches poured down in three early Saturday hours. Seen or unseen, it helped stamp the past two days as the year’s wettest such period.

