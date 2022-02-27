The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median. Dangerfield, 65, died at the scene His wife, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, died at a local hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Smith, the 25-year-old deputy, was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities did not say whether Smith was responding to a call or whether lights or sirens on his vehicle were activated at the time of the crash.
State police are investigating the crash with help from the Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Sunday.