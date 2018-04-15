Two people were killed early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in hit a utility pole in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said officers responded to Boundary Avenue near Opus Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and found a mangled car that had collided with a utility pole.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a tweet.

Officers were working to determine the cause of the crash. The speed limit at the site is 25 miles per hour. Police did not immediately release the identities of the deceased.