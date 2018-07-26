MARYLAND

Two men charged

in fatal shooting

Two Maryland men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Oxon Hill.

Kyree Demarco Williams, 21, of Oxon Hill and Marcus Heckstall, 22, of District Heights have been charged with murder in the death of Rodney Snowden, 28, according to Prince George’s County police.

Snowden was shot shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 20 in the 5600 block of St. Barnabas Road during a dispute with Williams, police said. Snowden was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Williams and Snowden were acquaintances, police said.

Williams and Heckstall are jailed without bond.

— Lynh Bui

Takoma Park project

moves forward

The Takoma Park City Council has voted 5 to 2 to send a controversial proposal for a city-owned parking lot to the Montgomery County Planning Department for review.

The proposal by District-based Neighborhood Development Co. would build office space above stores, a coffee shop and restaurants on the 1.4-acre site on Carroll Avenue, next to the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op.

The council added a second elevator, increased space between the building and the co-op and added a clause that would prioritize local and regional businesses as tenants.

Critics of the project have said it would contribute to gentrification and decimate public gathering space.

— Jennifer Barrios

Police: Suspect offered

a doughnut bribe

Police in Frederick said officers received a special offer last week.

Patrol officers noticed two men looking into cars parked along Linden Avenue on the evening of July 19. Becoming suspicious, they approached the men, telling them to stay where they were. When one of the men started to walk away, a struggle ensued.

After the officers subdued the man, they found marijuana and an air pistol in his possession, according to an article in the Frederick News-Post.

That’s when he allegedly made the officers an offer: Matthew Tyler Rosenberg, 25, told the officers he worked at a Krispy Kreme shop and promised to give them doughnuts if they let him “just go home,” the paper reported charging documents saying. Rosenberg also allegedly offered the officers cash.

Rosenberg faces several charges, including resisting arrest and attempting to bribe a public employee, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance.

— Dana Hedgpeth