THE DISTRICT

Two men are killed in shootings in D.C.

Two men were fatally shot early Monday near the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington and near Fort Davis Park in Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The latest shooting occurred in Northwest D.C. in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, a few blocks from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station. Police said two men were shot about 1:15 a.m. One died; the other was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The man who was killed was later identified by police as Phillip Dumbuya, 22, of Hyattsville, Md.

Police had only an incomplete description of the shooter as a heavyset man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, near a strip mall. Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died of his injuries. The victim was later identified as Tony Lamont Payne Jr., 36, of Oxon Hill, Md.

Police said they had no description of a shooter.

The two fatal shootings on Monday and another fatal shooting near the Benning Road Metro station in Southeast Washington on Sunday bring the District’s homicide count to 103 for the year, a 35 percent increase from this time in 2017.

— Peter Hermann, Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

2nd man is arrested in shooting of athlete

A second suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an aspiring basketball player in Prince George’s County, authorities said Monday.

On Aug. 8, Lamont Adair Jr., 24, of Capitol Heights, Md., was fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of Greig Street in Seat Pleasant. He was headed to China next month to play for a basketball team there, and was the father of an 11-month-old, according to Darlene Rainey, his mother.

On Friday, Prince George’s police said they had arrested Franklin Scott, 27, of Capitol Heights. He was charged with first-degree murder in Adair’s killing after allegedly targeting him.

On Monday, police said they had arrested a second man, 23-year-old Olajuwon Jackson of Fairmount Heights, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder in Adair’s shooting. He was being held without bond, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Development leader to leave in January

Gerald L. Gordon, who helped Fairfax County become a regional economic powerhouse, will leave in January after 35 years as head of the county’s economic development authority.

Gordon, 67, helped lure 10 Fortune 500 companies to Fairfax, and more recently played a key role in positioning Fairfax as a potential host for both Amazon.com and Apple.

Starting in 2019, Gordon plans to work as a fellow in the College of Charleston’s Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities in South Carolina and teach in that school’s Master of Public Administration program, the economic development authority said in a statement.

Gordon will also do consulting work in Northern Virginia and serve on a local board, the statement said.

— Antonio Olivo