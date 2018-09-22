THE DISTRICT

Two men killed in separate shootings

Two men were killed by gunfire in the District between Friday evening and Saturday morning, police say, with shooters in both slayings at large.

Thomas James Dunn, a 37-year-old Southeast resident, was found lying on the sidewalk outside the Ritz apartment building at 1631 Euclid Street NW about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

He was unconscious and had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital an hour later. Another victim was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds in the leg.

Police said they were looking for seven or eight men between the ages of 16 and 20, and they described the shooter as about 6 feet tall.

A white sedan with a black glass roof was also spotted at the scene, according to police.

About five hours earlier across the city at 51st and F Streets SE, near Benning Park, 41-year-old Northeast resident Terrell Butler was fatally shot. A second victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

There were also several nonfatal shootings overnight, including one with four victims at 18th Street and Benning Road NE. Police are looking for a white car with a long trunk. Another man was shot about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Malcolm X Avenue and Interstate 295 SE. The victim walked into a hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

— Rachel Weiner

Victim identified in Third Street shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday about 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Third Street SW.

Police said Kajuan Deris Young, 27, of Southwest, Washington, died. The site is near the Southwest Neighborhood Library.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian sitting in road is fatally struck

A 33-year-old pedestrian was hit by an SUV and killed late Friday night while sitting in a service road off Little River Turnpike in Annandale, Fairfax County Police said Saturday.

A 2016 Toyota Highlander was traveling west on the service road near Heritage Drive about 11 p.m. when the vehicle struck the person in the road, police said. They said that the driver had not been speeding or drinking and that he stayed at the scene and spoke with officers. Police said they do not expect him to face charges. Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the actions of the pedestrian, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives.

— Rachel Weiner