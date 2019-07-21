THE DISTRICT

Two men killed in separate shootings

Police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred in separate incidents in the District on Saturday.

A man identified as 23-year-old Delwaun Lyons was shot around 3:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, police said.

Police responded to a second shooting about 3:18 p.m. in the 300 block of K Street SE. The victim was George Hendrix, 22, of Southeast.

MARYLAND

Would-be intruder fatally shot, police say

A Howard County homeowner shot and killed a man attempting to enter his home around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Howard County Police said 46-year-old Gererdo Alberto Espinoza, of Chantilly, Va., had been banging on the front door of a home in the 14000 block of Carriage Mill Road in the Woodbine area.

The man and his wife, who had been sleeping inside, shouted at Espinoza to leave, police said. They said Espinoza “tried to gain entry” and the homeowner fired one shot, striking him.

Police said the homeowners called 911 as the incident was unfolding. Authorities said Espinoza had been staying at a friend’s house nearby.

— Cortlynn Stark

VIRGINIA

Man shot Saturday

in Prince William dies

A man who was shot Saturday night in Prince William County has died, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting found the man at the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road just before 10 p.m., Prince William County police said. He was not immediately identified.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

— Cortlynn Stark

