Rescue crews Saturday were searching for two men who were aboard a helicopter that crashed in the Chesapeake Bay about a mile south of Kent Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crash was witnessed by the brother of one of the men on board who had been boating in the area, Coast Guard spokeswoman Corinne Zilnicki said. She said the names of the missing men could not be released because family members still needed to be notified.

The Coast Guard got the report of the crash about 12:30 p.m., she said. The helicopter was a white Cabri G2 — a sporty, two-seat French-made aircraft.

The Coast Guard sent two search boats from Annapolis to the scene.

Zilnicki said the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Anne Arundel Fire Department’s dive team and other agencies were also investigating.

“The helicopter is submerged, but there’s debris,” she said. Neither the helicopter nor its occupants have been located.