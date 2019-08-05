THE DISTRICT

Two struck while sitting on park bench identified

U.S. Park Police have identified two people who died last month when a vehicle struck them as they were sitting on a park bench in downtown Washington.

Thomas Dwight Spriggs, 42, and Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil, 63, were in James Monroe Park around 11:30 p.m. on July 10 when an SUV veered off the road and hit them, officials said. They died at the scene.

The men didn’t appear to have fixed addresses, police said.

An initial investigation showed speed to be a factor in the crash, said spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Toxicology results are pending.

Two weeks after the crash, a memorial for the two men sprouted at the park, a few blocks from the Foggy Bottom Metro station at Pennsylvania Avenue and 21st Street NW.

— Laurel Demkovich

MARYLAND

Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes

Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes over the weekend.

Maryland State Police said a motorcyclist, identified as Jared Stewart, 26, was on the ramp from Harry S. Truman Drive to westbound Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro about 6 p.m. Sunday when he lost control, went across the median and hit two other motorcycles stopped on the right shoulder of the road.

Police said Stewart was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at a hospital. The other motorcycle riders refused treatment, police said.

About two hours later, police responded to another fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. Police said the rider, identified as Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, crashed near Interstate 695 and Route 2 in Glen Burnie. He died at the scene, police said.

Both incidents are under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police officer loses certification

A Maryland police officer involved in the death last year of a 19-year-old black man who had been handcuffed has lost his police certification.

The Easton Star Democrat reported that Maryland’s Police Training and Standards Commission decertified Thomas Webster IV on July 26.

Greensboro Police Chief Eric Lee announced at a town meeting Thursday that Webster is no longer on the force.

Webster’s certification came into question when state officials said he failed to disclose nearly 30 use-of-force reports from his police career in Dover, Del.

In September, Webster confronted 19-year-old Anton Black in Caroline County after receiving a 911 call about a possible abduction. Webster chased Black, then arrested and handcuffed him with the help of two off-duty officers.

Black became unresponsive and died. His family says that Black had mental health issues and that officers used excessive force.

— Associated Press

Overturned truck closes I-270 lanes

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed for about an hour Monday after a dump truck overturned near the Montgomery-Frederick county line.

Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer said hazmat crews cleared fuel that spilled after the crash, which happened about 1 p.m. near Route 109, also known as Old Hundred Road. One person was evaluated at the scene for injuries.

Delays extended for about five miles in each direction.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

American Legion post overhaul gets $1.5 million

A project to turn an American Legion post in Arlington County into a center that will include apartments for military veterans has received a $1.5 million boost from the family foundation of retired real estate developer Ron Terwilliger, the nonprofit group handling the redevelopment announced Monday.

The Terwilliger Family Foundation contribution will help turn the American Legion Post 139 site in Virginia Square into 160 apartments and a 6,000-square-foot facility for the organization serving military veterans, the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing said in a news release.

The $72 million overhaul is scheduled to break ground next spring, with military veterans getting priority placement in half of the new apartments when it’s complete, the partnership said.

The complex will be called Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, after Ron Terwilliger’s parents, the group said.

— Antonio Olivo

Sailor shot after traffic stop is identified

Military authorities have released the name of a sailor who was fatally shot by security personnel at a Navy base in Virginia after a traffic stop.

Navy officials on Monday identified the sailor as 25-year-old Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga.

Medina-Reynaga was a native of Kansas assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush.

Investigators say security personnel stopped a 2016 Dodge Charger that was being driven erratically on the Virginia Beach military base Friday night.

Officials say Medina-Reynaga sped away from the traffic stop, hitting a gas pump while trying to avoid an automatic barrier.

Medina-Reynaga then led security officers on a foot chase that ended in a struggle. Officials say he was shot after assaulting security personnel and trying to take a weapon from a security officer.

— Associated Press

