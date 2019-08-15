THE DISTRICT

Two additional arrests made in July beating

Police have arrested two additional people in connection with last month’s beating of a man at the entrance to the Washington Hilton Hotel near Dupont Circle, according to the department.

The arrests bring the number of suspects taken into custody to four since the early morning attack on July 14 at the hotel in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Police said as many as 14 teenagers participated.

An 18-year-old who was arrested is the first adult to face charges in the incident. Police identified him as Antoin J. Whitehead of Southeast. He was charged with aggravated assault and was ordered detained until a hearing on Friday.

Whitehead’s attorney, Elliott J. Queen, did not respond to interview requests.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

County authorizes funds for local fair

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) on Thursday authorized $25,000 for the Prince George’s County Fair, after reports on social media that organizers said the event was at risk of being canceled.

The fair, which will run from Sept. 5-8, took in less money than usual last summer because of low turnout that was attributed to rainy weather, officials said.

Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for Alsobrooks, said the fair also received county funds in previous years, but Alsobrooks did not know the money was needed in advance until television reporters posted Thursday on Twitter.

— Rachel Chason

Man charged in fatal Hyattsville shooting

Police arrested a Southeast Washington man in the fatal shooting of a man in Hyattsville.

Dereck Vaughn-Clark, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dante Campbell, 38, of Hyattsville, according to Prince George’s County police.

The shooting occurred Aug. 1 at around 3:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Burlington Road, police said.

Vaughn-Clark and Campbell were acquaintances, and the shooting stemmed from an argument between them, police said.

— Lynh Bui

