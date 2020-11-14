— Kevin N. Keegan,

There are two answers to this question. But there’s also another question: How come we don’t have more really old houses in Washington?

We’ll get to that, but first: The Old Stone House at 3051 M St. NW in Georgetown is what many of us know as the “oldest” house in Washington. After all, it has “old” in its very name. It dates to 1765, when it was built by cabinetmaker Christopher Layman on what was then called Bridge Street in what was then part of Maryland.

For many years, the Old Stone House was touted as George Washington’s headquarters when Pierre L’Enfant was laying out the new capital. In fact, a sign out front claimed as much. But in 1932, the sign was removed. (“It would be very pleasing if true, but since it is questioned, we feel we want on that sign only what is true,” said the Old Stone House’s then-owner, Frederick J. Goddard.)

Still, that erroneous association with the first president may have helped preserve the house. The federal government bought it in 1953, and in 1960, it opened as a National Park Service site, which it remains to this day.

D.C.’s oldest house? Well, there’s a caveat.

“We’ve always said it’s the oldest house in Georgetown,” said Kim Prothro Williams, an architectural historian in the D.C. Historic Preservation Office.

We know quite a bit about the Old Stone House. We don’t know much about the building Williams thinks is older: a stone structure behind a wooden farmhouse in a part of Cleveland Park known as Rosedale.

“We do not know who built it,” Williams said. But she has a pretty good idea of how it came to be built.

A quick history of 18th-century real estate and agriculture around here is helpful. There are a lot of old houses east of Washington, in the parts of Maryland that were settled first. Early recipients of royal land grants got the primo land, which became the setting for numerous large plantations maintained by enslaved workers.

The land around what would become Washington was less desirable, Williams said. It was a place for second and third sons, two and three generations removed from the grandees of the Eastern Shore and the Tidewater.

“They didn’t build grand manor houses,” Williams said. Some owners didn’t even live on their property. Instead, the fields were worked by enslaved people or tenant farmers who lived in more modest dwellings. Most of their houses didn’t survive the ravages of time.

Rosedale’s stone house did.

“The fact that this stone structure exists is quite interesting,” Williams said. “We don’t actually even know who lived here. We think it was probably just a tenant farmer who built the house.”

There are two parts to the house: a two-room building and a three-room building abutting it. Williams thinks the house is from around 1740. That’s based on the use of rubble stone, the size of the window openings (small) and a huge fireplace with a bake oven.

The stone house was already there when Uriah Forrest, a Georgetown merchant, bought the property in 1793. Then, the acreage was known as Pretty Prospects. Forrest built the adjoining wooden farmhouse and dubbed it Rosedale.

Over the years, the house has been many things. One weird detail: Cuban castaway Elián González stayed there when it was owned by a now-defunct group called Youth for Understanding.

Today, 3501 Newark St. NW is a private home. The nonprofit Rosedale Conservancy owns three adjoining acres, which it maintains as a public park.

Why aren’t there more old houses in D.C.? Annapolis, Philadelphia and Boston all have older houses. That’s because they were thriving urban centers in Colonial times.

“Georgetown is not really founded till about 1750 or so. It was a pretty small little port to begin with,” Williams said. Alexandria, Va. — retroceded in 1847 — is of similar vintage.

In the rest of the 10-mile square that became Washington, civilization was rather thin on the ground. And in the central City of Washington, the agreement was that existing landowners could keep their houses until they died. After that, the houses were to be demolished and the land taken and subdivided according to L’Enfant’s plan.

Said Williams: “That was deliberate, that none of the preexisting buildings would survive.”

Making an omelet requires breaking eggs. Making a new capital requires tearing down old houses.