Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The wondrous panda cub may get most of the attention at the National Zoo these days, and he just had his birthday celebrated. But on Saturday in a sort of spirit of panda parity, one of his parents, the zoo’s papa panda had his own party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the 25th birthday for Tian Tian, and little time was lost in marking the event, with a panda breakfast that featured a panda-appropriate cake.

Exactly what the panda may have made of the goings on may not be easily determined. Pandas do not seem a particularly confiding species and seem to share their inmost thoughts and feelings with few,

But from the outward signs Tian Tian appreciated the zoo’s thoughtfulness. Footage made available of the event showed that thef creature’s quarters harbored a specially concocted cake, a leafy confection of staples and delicacies apparently designed to appeal to an older panda

Advertisement

Fron the video it appeared that the vertically structured birthday treat was toppled almost as soon as it was noticed.

If we ventured to suggest that animals possesss philosophies of their own, we might assign Tian Tian to the supposed school of mammalian decostructionism. His motto we might infer was something along the lines of destroy and devour.

Quickly decomposing the item Tian Tian seemed to prove an adept desconstructionist whose mottro perhaps might have been destroy and devour,

Animals may have few methods of expressing enthusiasm, but Tian Tian did seem to demonstrate energy in consuming the cake components.

As he leaned back, in a sort of cross-legged posture, and chewed away at items in his paw, he did seem to suggest satisfaction and a sense of well-being

Tian tian has devoted the best years of his life to entertaining visitors to the zoo, and his many and admiring followers on the long runniung video feeds fro the zoo

Advertisement

It may be, then, his woerkmanlike confrontation with the cake represented only his conviction that his efforts did deserve occasional recognition in the form of something out of the ordinary.

But for followers of the zoo and its inhabitants, the calendar made last week an unusual, Panda followers could observe two panda birthday parties in the same week. On Aug. 2 the zoo presented a birthday cake to the so called miracle cub, to celebrate his...xxx birthday.

For the event , zoo keepers Keepers in the Department of Nutrition Sciences created a special panda cake ,

Ingrediantes included frozen diluted apple and pineapple juiceand embellishents and decorations were conjured from sweet potato apple, carrot, pear, sugar cae banana and bamboo

Pandas show great fondness for bambood, and consume vast quantities.

For the little one, the zoo provided a special personal touch.

It was a large numeral “2”

Perhaps paradoxically a sign of the cub’s response might have showed up in the apparently brief time he spent admiring the celebratory item.

A couple of exploratory applications of the youngster’s paws, and over it went, The better it seemed for a close examination of the treats embodied within

GiftOutline Gift Article