THE DISTRICT

Two people found fatally wounded

Two people were found fatally wounded Sunday in a car in Southwest Washington, the police said.

At 1:16 a.m., police were responding to a report of gunshots in the unit block of Forrester Street SW, when they found the victims, officials said. The two people, suffering from gunshot wounds, were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police identified them as Zyair Bradley, 20, of Southwest and Alexis Washington, 23, of Northeast.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted via text message to 50411.

— Laura Meckler

VIRGINIA

Woman found slain in Alexandria's West End

A woman was found dead in Alexandria just before midnight Friday, and a suspect in the death was charged Saturday evening, the police said.

Police said officers were sent at 11:55 p.m. to a house in the first block of South Van Dorn Street to investigate a death. The officers found the woman, who police identified only as being 35 years old and a resident of Alexandria.

Police said a 44-year-old man was charged with murder Saturday evening.

Neither victim nor suspect was identified. Police said they were known to each other. The victim’s name was being withheld until relatives could be notified, police said.

They said they were continuing to investigate.

The homicide was the first in Alexandria this year, police said.

The site is in the city’s West End, near Interstate 395.

— Martin Weil

