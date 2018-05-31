The search continued Thursday for a man and a woman who are missing after being swept away in floodwaters when they got out of their car near Charlottesville, authorities said.

About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle County officials reported a flash flood of Ivy Creek. The man and woman went missing after the creek flooded near Old Ballard Road and Martin Farm Lane. The two had been in a silver Toyota Prius and were seen outside the vehicle as the car was swept away in floodwaters.

Officials said another car also was swept away but the person in that vehicle was rescued from the water.

Several roads in the area have been closed as a result of the flooding, city officials said. Schools in the area closed Thursday because of flooding and unsafe road conditions.

Other parts of the country have been hit with heavy rain and dangerous flooding as remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto sweep through.

In North Carolina, torrential rain followed by flash floods and landslides created dangerous conditions and forced residents from their homes in parts of McDowell County, about an hour from Asheville.

Five people have died in the state, including two killed Wednesday after flooding and mud slides caused a home to collapse near Boone, according to the Charlotte Observer. In another incident, two TV news reporters died after a tree fell on their vehicle as they were covering the flooding near Tryon.

The Washington and Baltimore regions also have been hit by flooding in the past few weeks. Ellicott City, Md., a historic town in Howard County, had major flooding of its downtown and one person, a National Guard sergeant, died after being swept away in floodwaters as he tried to help rescue a stranded woman.

The weekend forecast for the D.C. area is for occasional downpours with warnings of possible flooding.