“Our worst fears became a reality,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said outside the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where the officers were hospitalized.

One of the wounded officers required an emergency operation, said Dr. Thomas Scalea, the physician in chief. Other officers, he said, saved their colleague’s life by applying a tourniquet.

David Lutz, a spokesman for the Marshals Service, said the officers served in the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Man charged in 2019 death of pedestrian

A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that happened a year ago in the Falls Church area.

Fairfax County police said Michael Smith, 30, of Fredericksburg, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run. He was arrested by Manassas City police on Feb. 6 and is being held at the county jail on no bond.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2019. Police said Pericles Apostolou, 93, of Falls Church, was crossing Arlington Boulevard near Summerfield Road and was struck by a pickup truck.

Police said Apostolou was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The truck, police said, did not stop.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Pedestrian struck, killed in Lorton

Authorities say a 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lorton earlier this week.

The incident happened early Tuesday as the man — who was identified as Patrick Crowley — was crossing Richmond Highway near Giles Run Road, according to Fairfax County police. Police said Crowley was not in a crosswalk.

The driver stayed on the scene. Crowley was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Alcohol “does not appear to be a factor for the driver,” police said. They are still looking into whether the vehicle’s speed was an issue and whether alcohol was “a factor for the pedestrian.”