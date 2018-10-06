THE DISTRICT

Two slain in Friday, Saturday shootings

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents Friday and Saturday, D.C. police said.

Police said Walter Bailey, 32, of Northeast Washington was shot in the 300 block of 15th Street NE about 5:40 p.m. The site is a few blocks beyond the northeastern edge of Capitol Hill. Rodney Wayne Kinard, 25, of Northeast Washington was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said.

In the second homicide, police said Marquis Jones, 26, was killed just after midnight Saturday in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, in the Anacostia neighborhood.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

and Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Man struck and killed on I-495 in Alexandria

A man was killed early Saturday after being struck by oncoming traffic following a crash in Alexandria, Virginia State Police said.

Police said Nathan L. Dickerson, 47, was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on the local lanes of Interstate 495 about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday near the Eisenhower Avenue exit when he veered off the left side of the road and hit a barrier. Dickerson, of Alexandria, then drove back into the westbound lanes and collided with an RV.

Following that crash, Dickerson exited his vehicle and was struck. He died at the scene, police said.

No one in the RV was injured in the crash, police said.

Multiple lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway were temporarily closed for the accident investigation. A vehicle described as a red sedan involved in the accident left the scene; all other drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

— Michael Brice-Saddler