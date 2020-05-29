Police said the 15-year-old acted alone in four robberies between April 6 and May 25 in the neighborhoods of Mount Pleasant and Upshur in Northwest and Edgewood and Brookland in Northeast. Police said two people were robbed by force, a knife was used in a third attack and a gun in the fourth.

AD

Authorities said the 13-year-old is charged with assaulting a person with a bat in a robbery in the Edgewood neighborhood on May 17.

AD

The youths were each charged as juveniles with several counts of armed and unarmed robberies, and one count of carjacking.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Frosh sues paper mill owner, citing pollution

Maryland’s attorney general says byproducts from a closed paper mill are continuing to pollute the Potomac River.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) made the claims in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday.

The suit involves a mill in the town of Luke in Allegany County, in the northwest corner of the state near the West Virginia line. Verso Corp. owns the mill.

AD

Recent tests found that seepage from the shuttered facility had levels of mercury, lead and other chemicals that exceeded allowable limits, the suit said. The discharge appeared to contain materials that result from the papermaking process and are considered “caustic and corrosive.” They can also cause burns and respiratory problems.

AD

The attorney general had already sued the company in Allegany County Circuit Court in December over what he said were violations of state environmental laws.

The company said in a statement that it’s reviewing the federal filing. It also said it’s been actively working to address the concerns raised in the suit.

“Verso has been working in cooperation for nearly a year and has a remedial plan approved with state regulators from both Maryland and West Virginia, to take immediate action regarding the Luke Mill closure and impact to the North Branch of the Potomac River to remedy these issues,” the statement said.

AD

— Associated Press

City employees fired for misusing leave

Two Baltimore city employees were fired after an investigation revealed they falsified obituaries to receive bereavement leave and were pictured vacationing on days they were supposed to be working or on sick leave, according to a report from the city’s inspector general.

AD

The report released Wednesday alleges that the two public works employees — an office support specialist and her husband, a utilities installation repair technician — took a family cruise and a trip to Ocean City, among other destinations, while submitting incorrect timesheets or misusing paid leaves.

One of the employees allegedly posted photos to Facebook showing herself in Las Vegas and at stores and restaurants in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia in 2018 and 2019, according to the report. She logged full days of work during some of these trips and on a few occasions was accompanied by her husband, who had submitted sick leave requests, the inspector general alleged.

AD

The investigation began after officials found the two had submitted fabricated requests for bereavement leave, and a funeral home listed on the paperwork determined the obituaries included had been falsified, according to the report.

AD

The department was working to recover the funds for the incorrectly reported time off, the Baltimore Sun quoted acting public works director Matthew Garbark as saying.

A spokeswoman for the department declined to identify the former employees or say how much they owed.