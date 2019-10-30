The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The second teen’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Ex-gymnastics coach accused of abusing girl

A Virginia man was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child for allegedly sexually abusing a girl he was coaching more than a decade ago, Prince William County police said.

After receiving a tip from the FBI, police in July began investigating the alleged assaults committed between August 2007 and November 2008 by a coach who worked at a gymnastics center in Burke, police said in a statement. The alleged assaults, on a 16- or 17-year-old girl who was training at the center, occurred in Haymarket when the coach lived in Prince William County, police said.

Sergio Rene Galvez, 47, of Clifton was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, police said.

Galvez could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Police asked anyone with additional information about Galvez to contact the FBI at 202-278-2000.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Annandale woman wins big in lottery

It started as a joke, but it turned out that Phuong Huynh really was lucky and won big in the Virginia lottery.

Huynh, who lives in Annandale, recently joked with her co-workers, “I’m going to win a million today,” as she pulled out a Virginia lottery ticket. In fact, she did.

She won the money in the “Double Cash Doubler” scratcher game.

“We were so happy,” she said when she realized she won. “I started shaking and crying.”

Huynh had a choice of receiving the full $1 million in annual installments over 30 years or a one-time payment of $610,874 before taxes, lottery officials said. She chose to take the lump sum.

She bought her ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 2001 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington. The store gets a $10,000 bonus.

— Dana Hedgpeth

