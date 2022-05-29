With light winds after Friday’s tornadoes, Sunday proves to be calm after the storm

Placeholder while article actions load

On Sunday, the air seemed to possess a certain stillness, probably appropriate for this weekend. It contrasted with Friday, when two tornadoes touched down in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They snapped and uprooted trees and damaged houses. One followed a quarter-mile path in the Olney area of Montgomery County in Maryland, with winds of about 80 mph, the Weather Service said.

The other tornado, packing winds of up to 90 mph, tracked along a four-mile path from Charlotte Hall in St. Mary’s County to Benedict in Charles County, the Weather Service said.

Neither tornado — one which was confirmed Saturday and the other Sunday — caused any injuries, the Weather Service said.

By contrast, Sunday’s winds seemed sedated. Through 5 p.m., the average wind speed was 4.1 mph, according to the Weather Service. If maintained through day’s end, that would make Sunday the calmest day this month. The strongest wind was 10 mph and the peak gust was 13 mph.

But no breeze seemed necessary for comfort Sunday, with its high temperature of only 82 degrees — two above average for the date — and humidity that seemed barely discernible.

