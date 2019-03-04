VIRGINIA

Two trains strike vehicle stuck on tracks

Authorities say two trains hit a car stuck on tracks in Virginia, but the four people inside the car escaped before it was hit.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that the crash occurred Sunday in Fauquier County. They say a Honda Civic got stuck as it crossed the tracks on a private section of road just as two trains approached from opposite directions. Police said the 18-year-old driver and three passengers got out before the trains hit the car.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said a passenger was hurt while exiting one of the Amtrak train. He said the injury was minor.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Winter was warmer than you thought

March has begun with a wintry feel, but the stretch from December to February was — for the most part — mild and moist.

February, like the two months preceding it, ended up warmer and wetter than normal. It’s the first time on record that December, January and February, the meteorological winter months, were each on the warm and wet side.

Despite the overall mild conditions, the region managed to eke out above-normal snowfall for the three-month period.

February’s 3.7 inches of snow pushed the winter total to 15.2 inches, which is 1.6 inches above average.

The average temperature over the three months was 2.8 degrees higher than usual.

— Matt Rogers