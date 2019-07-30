THE DISTRICT

Victims of waterfront incidents identified

Two women who died hours apart last week after separate incidents along different parts of the Potomac waterfront in the District have been identified by police and the father of one of the victims.

Taylor Reeves, 50, of Columbia, Md., apparently fell off a pier in the Washington Channel about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the Wharf complex on Maine Avenue in Southwest. Police said Jazz Haaren, 19, of Vienna, Va., fell off the Alexandria Aqueduct in Georgetown about 11:45 p.m. and landed in a boat moored in the water below.

The D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office said Haaren’s death has been ruled accidental. Her relatives could not be reached Monday.

The cause of death for Reeves is pending, though police have said they do not suspect anything suspicious. Reeves’s father, Julian Taylor Reeves, said police told relatives that it appears his daughter slipped off or accidentally stepped off the pier.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Children injured in Potomac bus collision

A work truck and a bus carrying 48 school-age children collided Tuesday morning in Potomac, sending several of the children to a hospital.

Montgomery County police said the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. along River Road near Newbridge Drive and Persimmon Tree Road.

Fourteen injured children were taken to a hospital, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. He said none of their injuries were serious.

Piringer said the bus was taking children to the Valley Mill Camp in the Darnestown area.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Ex-officer charged in computer breach

A former police lieutenant in Northern Virginia has been charged in a computer invasion of privacy case, officials said.

William Martin Burke, 43, of Manassas, who had worked for the Prince William County Police Department, faces five counts of computer invasion of privacy.

He was charged Monday after an investigation into the alleged use of a law enforcement database called the Law Enforcement Information Exchange, or LInX, to access people’s personal information for “unauthorized purposes.”

The information that was “obtained during the searches” by Burke “does not appear to have been used in any fraudulent way,” police officials said in a statement.

Burke, who had been with Prince William police for 17 years, stopped working at the department in April. Officials did not say whether he was fired or resigned.

A police spokesman referred questions about how many people may have been affected by the data breach to the local prosecutor, who did not return a call and email seeking comment.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Two men accused of sex assault in Fairfax

Two men in their 20s were arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault at a restaurant in Fairfax.

Local police said the incident occurred May 16 at the Wingstop restaurant on Cooper Road in the Mount Vernon area.

The men — Andrew Collins, 22, and Kevin Caldwell, 21 — were arrested Saturday and Sunday. Neither has a fixed address, police said.

Collins is charged with animate object penetration and Caldwell is charged with forcible sodomy.

— Dana Hedgpeth