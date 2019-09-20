MARYLAND

U-Md. students contract salmonella

Health officials are investigating after three students at the University of Maryland at College Park were sickened with salmonella, school officials said.

Two of the three students had eaten at campus dining facilities and one had eaten elsewhere.

Salmonella can be transmitted through contaminated food or contact with an infected animal.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Man dies after driving vehicle into home

A man died after driving a vehicle into an Annandale home early Thursday, officials said.

Fairfax County police said John Carey, 66, of Annandale, was driving a Subaru Legacy north on Wakefield Chapel Road about 2:35 a.m. when the vehicle went through the intersection at Little River Turnpike and into a house.

Carey, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and two people inside the home weren’t injured. Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

— Dana Hedgpeth