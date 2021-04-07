The university announced in February that it would not change the names of two buildings. A dorm was named for Douglas Southall Freeman, a university trustee and rector from 1925 to 1950. He had supported segregation, white supremacy and eugenics.
The university had changed the building’s name earlier this year to Mitchell-Freeman Hall. It added the name of John Mitchell Jr., a former enslaved man who became editor of the Richmond Planet newspaper.
Another building is named for Robert Ryland. He was instrumental in founding what is now the University of Richmond and was the school’s first president. He owned at least seven slaves.
The board’s decision followed complaints from students and faculty.
