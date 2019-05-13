THE DISTRICT

UDC awards honorary degrees

The University of the District of Columbia awarded honorary doctor of laws degrees to civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) at its 43rd commencement on Saturday.

Waters, who leads the House Financial Services Committee, was the keynote speaker as more than 900 graduates received their diplomas from the District’s public university in a ceremony at Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

UDC President Ronald Mason Jr. praised Waters as “an advocate for marginalized and disadvantaged people her entire life.” Lawrence Potter, UDC’s chief academic officer, said the school was “thrilled” to have Jackson on hand, calling him an “iconic champion of civil rights and social justice.”

— Nick Anderson

MARYLAND

Pedestrian struck by SUV dies

A pedestrian struck by an SUV on Saturday died Monday, Prince George’s County police said.

About 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Central Avenue at Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights, police said in a statement.

William Petty, 43, of no fixed address was crossing Central outside a crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV heading east, the statement said. Petty was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries on Monday, according to the statement.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, the statement said, and told police that a second vehicle struck Petty as he lay in the roadway. Police said that driver may not have known that he or she struck the man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 301-731-4422.

Police did not release information about the second vehicle.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Smoke at reception attracts firefighters

When smoke appeared Sunday at a wedding reception in Montgomery County, it led, according to an official account, to another unexpected appearance: firefighters.

Montgomery County firefighters showed up during the event at the Strathmore Mansion on Rockville Pike, fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The firefighters investigated the smoke and found a malfunctioning wafflemaker, Piringer said.

There was no fire emergency, he said. Piringer’s closing comment? “Party on.”

Strathmore is a major music venue in the Washington area, with arts and education programs.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Tornado damages homes in Suffolk

Officials say a tornado has damaged at least 34 homes and businesses in Suffolk, a city in the southeastern part of the state. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Saturday night’s twister lasted for several minutes and traveled about two miles, with winds of 85 to 90 mph.

Suffolk spokeswoman Diana Klink said it was the first tornado to touch down in Suffolk since April 2008. The 2008 tornado had a five-mile path, injured 200 people and caused more than $20 million in damage.

Still, Klink said, “our heart goes out to everyone affected” by the weather over the weekend.

The city is working on an estimate for costs associated with the damage. Crews were out all weekend cleaning up debris and meeting with homeowners.

— Associated Press

