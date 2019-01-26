The Dipp family of Falls Church, Va., was hoping to attend an activity scheduled Saturday at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C. They were surprised to find the museum closed. Linda Marie Dipp, 4, takes a peek inside. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Aaron Shaw bounded up the stairs of the National Air and Space Museum, ready to marvel at the flying wonders inside. It was a crisp, clear Saturday morning in Washington, a town that had just the day before learned it could officially reopen for business. After nearly 35 days, the nation’s longest government shutdown — workers furloughed, paychecks delayed, national parks and museums shuttered — was over.

Shaw, 18, reached this museum’s door and reached for the handle. He tugged. He tugged. The door was locked.

“Closed,” his father, Chris Shaw, said, after reading a sign on the door. The two tourists from Minnesota looked around. There was no line of tourists. No security guard at the door. The only people out were joggers bundled in stretchy layers, zipping by on their usual routes.

The gears of government may be running again in Washington, but they were still apt to move slowly. Payouts for federal workers are still days away, the Internal Revenue Service is predicting it may not recover for an entire year, and on the National Mall, the Smithsonian museums won’t open their doors until Tuesday.

“We thought we’re going to get to see everything because no one would be here today,” Chris Shaw said. “But at least the weather is nice.” (They were able to pop into the U.S. Botanic Garden, one of the few attractions open on the Mall.)

Nigel Wright and Christine Jahn, visiting from London, would not give up so easily on getting a glimpse of historic aircraft. They pressed their foreheads against the glass, cupped their hands around their eyes and tried to see inside.

“See that black plane over there?” Wright asked, his breath fogging up the glass. “That’s the fastest ever plane.”

They were on their way to a work trip in Chicago, but had flown first to Washington for the weekend, specifically so Wright could show his colleague his favorite museum. The British didn’t have this whole shut-down-the-government thing, they said.

“You stop paying your civil servants, and you do that just because you can’t get a policy through on its merits? “ Jahn said. “That seems like you’re holding someone to ransom. It’s just crazy.”

Across the street, a vendor felt the same way as he readied his Mexican food truck for another dismal day. His business depends on tourists schlepping from museum to museum, finding themselves hungry after hours on their feet. No museums, no tourists, no tacos, no money. Whole days have passed without more than $10 coming in to his cash register. One day, there was not a single dollar.

“I just keep thinking maybe, maybe today will be better,” he said.

[How the shutdown ended: Americans just had it up to here]

The pomp and circumstance of President Trump’s announcement had made even some locals think that all was now back to normal. Christina and Dennis Dipp of Falls Church, Va., certainly did. They went to the trouble of bundling up their 6-, 4- and 2-year-old children, arranging car seats and braving traffic to come downtown to the National Museum of the American Indian.

Weirdly, there was no traffic. They didn’t realize why until they were almost to the museum’s door.

“We were so happy, thinking, there were so many parking spots!” Christina Dipp said.

Her 6-year-old, Emma, is going to give a presentation soon on Pocohantas to her first grade class. (“We borrowed a book about her from the library,” Emma said. “She was the daughter of a chief and she tried to make friends with the white man.”) The hands-on learning day Christina had planned was kaput.

“Ugh, we are so stupid,” the mother said, throwing her arms in the air. She turned to her husband, who was checking the sign on the door. They consulted on what to do. Behind them, the kids had found a round patch of ice frozen on top of a dip in the concrete, like a miniature skating rink. They were sliding their velcro shoes across it, watching as it cracked beneath their feet. Emma slipped, caught herself, and kept on skating.

“Okay, let’s go,” her dad said, but she didn’t seem to hear. The adults could keep doing whatever it was they were doing, but meanwhile, the kids would make their own fun.